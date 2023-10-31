World Vegan Day: Tips on how you can transition to a vegan beauty routine

Tomorrow, November 1, is World Vegan Day, a global celebration of veganism and its positive impact on the planet, animals, and human health. While many people think that veganism is simply a dietary choice, it’s so much more than that. It’s a lifestyle choice. It even trickles down into what you wear and what you use on your body.

Going vegan with your beauty routine is a great way to align your values with your daily habits. Not only is it more environmentally friendly, but vegan beauty products also offer numerous benefits for your skin, hair, and overall wellbeing. However, transitioning to a vegan beauty routine isn’t easy. Here are ways you can ease into it. Educate yourself

Start by learning about common animal-derived ingredients in beauty products, such as beeswax, lanolin, and carmine. Look for alternatives like plant-based waxes, vegetable oils, and natural colourants. Always read the labels Read the ingredient list before purchasing any beauty product. Look for cruelty-free and vegan certifications from trusted organisations like PETA.

Always read the labels. Picture: Freepik Invest in vegan haircare

Biotin, keratin, beeswax, gelatin, cetyl alcohol, stearic acid, and silk powder are just some of the animal-derived ingredients found in shampoos and conditioners, and most hair products are also tested on animals. Instead, choose formulas infused with plant proteins, argan oil, or coconut oil to maintain healthy hair. DIY beauty treatments

Another fun way to go vegan with your beauty routine is by creating homemade skincare treatments. Use ingredients like avocado, oatmeal, coconut oil, and shea butter to make face masks, scrubs, and moisturisers tailored to your skin's needs. Make your own skincare products. Picture: Freepik/editpro

Swap your regular eyeshadow for vegan alternatives When it comes to eyeshadow, the more shimmery it is, the more cautious you should be. The chances are that the pearl-like sheen that’s brightening up your lids has been quite literally taken from pearls, oysters or mussels.

No more mink false eyelashes Yes, mink fake lashes are luxurious but there are other types you can opt for. Unfortunately, though, most eyelash brands still use fur to make their products, taken from minks that are typically confined to small and inhumane spaces.