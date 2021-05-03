WOW! Billie Eilish's mind-blowing transformation into curvaceous corset-wearing blonde bombshell has left us shook

While scrolling through Instagram, I stumbled across an image of a gorgeous curvaceous blonde on the cover of the latest British Vogue Magazine.

The image is so stunning that I didn’t even notice the big letters across the bottom which read, “Billie Eilish – ’It’s all about what makes you feel good’”.

All I could think was WOW! Is this really Billie Eilish?

Is this really the same Eilish who we’ve seen wearing baggy clothes and her signature black and green hair.

I was blown away.

When the 19-year-old multi-Grammy-award-winning artist posted the image the of Vogue cover, she received more than a million likes within 10 minutes.

She continued to post images of herself from the magazine, wearing figure-hugging and revealing garments by high-end fashion designers. Each image was sultrier than the other.

On the cover, she wears a pink custom-made Gucci corset and panties from luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

In another image, she wears an all-black satin and sheer custom catsuit, corset and shoes by designer Mugler. The caption says: “I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. fuck everything else.”

In a bid to promote body positivity, she proudly wore corsets in all the shots, saying: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing… If you feel like you look good, you look good. It’s about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I’m not letting myself be owned anymore.”

In the interview, the Your Power hitmaker said she started wearing baggy clothing because of her insecurities about her body, which were “the initial reason" for her depression when she was younger.