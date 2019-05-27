Yara Shahidi used to use mascara on her eyebrows. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

Yara Shahidi used to put mascara on her eyebrows to keep their shape and hold any stray hairs in place.

The 19-year-old actress has opened up about her coveted beauty routine, and the star has revealed that before she knew about brow gels that were on the market, she would use her daily mascara to give her face a touch up and keep any stray hairs in place.

Speaking in a beauty tutorial for US Vogue, Yara said: "Before I learned that people make products for brows, I used to just put mascara on my brows.

"I always say my beauty icons are of course my momma and my nanna, they were the first representations I had of what beauty means to me. I have a binder on my phone just called aesthetic where I just save photos that inspire me."

The 'Black-ish' star always makes sure to "start" her daily routine with a good skincare regime and will often use a sheet mask to give her face a shot of hydration in the morning.

She said: "So starting with a face mask, partially because I like to take videos and scare my brothers while wearing a face mask. I leave this on for 15 minutes but if I'm doing something I can easily leave this on for an hour. I have to say, I really start with skincare and the skincare is what I do on a daily basis, whereas makeup is really more spontaneous, and depending on how I feel that day and what colours I want to see on my face."

And Yara swears by a good moisturiser to keep her complexion glowing, and always makes sure to rub it into her hands because they "age faster".

She added: "My skincare routine changes so often, right now a lot of it has been about moisturising, I use the Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base, you don't need much and I rub it into my hands because my hands age faster than I do.

"Using foundation, I am golden and my shade changed throughout the year because my melanin changed throughout the year. I take a brush and I mix it and usually on my day-today makeup I don't really wear much foundation. One thing I know is just being a teenager, my forehead likes to rebel and it's about how to embrace that."