Yas queen! Shudufhadzo Musida shares what wearing the Miss SA crown means to her

On Tuesday, Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, took to her Instagram account to share what wearing the crown means to her. The 24-year-old beauty’s post said the title inspired her.

“The one thing about wearing this crown is that it allows me to be! To be the best version of myself. To humble myself, to serve others. To hold my head up high and proudly and boldly walk into my destiny.”

The caption ran with an image of her wearing the Miss SA crown. With her chin held up high and dramatic lighting, the picture illustrated the pride with which she wears the coveted crown.

In the same post, she encouraged her fans to follow their dreams. “To everyone reading this, today, put on your crown, hold you head up high and walk into your destiny.”

The Venda-born queen was recently subjected to cyber-bullying after she shared a picture of herself wearing a sizzling hot yellow bathing suit.