Yep, Toni Braxton uses a vibrator as part of her beauty routine

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Toni Braxton uses an unusual tool as part of her beauty routine. The 'Un-Break My Heart' hitmaker revealed she uses a vibrator on her face, but has re-named it as the "face tingler", to help keep her skin feeling firm. Speaking in Vogue's Beauty Secrets, she said: "This thing right here, okay, it is ... I’m gonna be honest, it is a vibrator. It is, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler, it just tingles the muscles in my face to get them activated and working. I haven’t used it on anything else other than my face, okay, just FYI. This has got the little ball here, which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer ... this is really cold, I just kinda rub it, and it just activates all those muscles, get ‘em together." Meanwhile, Toni previously admitted she is "more comfortable" now than she was in her 20s and is definitely more content about her age.

She said: "I'm comfortable being a performer and an artist. I'm more comfortable in my skin now. I never want to be 20 again. In my 20s I had no idea what I was dealing with. I like to say ageing, instead of saying older.

"I feel like I am ageing and I’m comfortable with my age. And I realise now it’s OK to appreciate things a little more, although it’s challenging to find something that keeps you current without trying to be a youngster. That can be tough."

And Toni thinks she should have had "more sex" when she was younger.

She said: "I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It's not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you've earned enough to pay for the therapy."