Yes, hyaluronic acid is the girl she thinks she is

We’re always looking for the next best thing in beauty care to bring out the best in our skin. At the moment, there is one skincare ingredient that stands out above the rest – hyaluronic acid.

You might have spotted the list of ingredients on the labels of your favourite beauty products, but most likely don’t know what the fuss is all about. Hyaluronic acid, also known as HA, is a naturally occurring substance found in our bodies. It is most abundant in our skin, connective tissues, and eyes.

HA plays a crucial role in maintaining moisture levels, which is essential for keeping our skin hydrated and plump. While hyaluronic acid isn't a new discovery, it has experienced a renaissance in the skincare industry over the past few years. So, what's driving this hyaluronic buzz?

Hydration One of the stand-out benefits of hyaluronic acid is its incredible ability to hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. This means that even a small amount of HA can provide a substantial amount of hydration to your skin.

By attracting and retaining moisture, hyaluronic acid helps to improve elasticity, firmness, and suppleness, resulting in a more youthful complexion. Hyaluronic acid helps to improve elasticity, firmness, and suppleness. Picture: Pexels Angela Roma

Antioxidant Hyaluronic acid has antioxidant properties that help protect your skin against free radical damage caused by exposure to environmental factors such as pollution and UV rays. By neutralising these harmful radicals, it helps to prevent premature ageing and maintain a healthy and glowing complexion.

Suitable for all skin types

It is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive and acne-prone skin. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture ensures that it won't clog pores or cause breakouts, making it a versatile choice for everyone. Promotes healing Hyaluronic acid aids in the skin’s natural healing process. It promotes collagen synthesis, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness.