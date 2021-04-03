Yes, the pickled fish was delish, but how do you get rid of the yellow stains on your fingers?

No Easter weekend is complete without pickled fish. The sweet and tangy curry fish dish is best eaten with your hands. How else will you enjoy the flavours without breaking off a piece of crispy bread, dipping it in the sauce to soak it all up? A knife and fork just won’t do. Eating with your hands is of course a messy job. Whether it be sticky ribs or fried chicken.

A simple wet wipe can quickly clean up sticky fingers but when you eat pickled fish or any other curry, you’re always left with yellow finger tips - the tell-tale sign that you’ve really tucked in and enjoyed your meal.

It doesn’t mean that you want to walk around with yellow stained fingers all day, or two.

The yellow stain comes from the turmeric powder used in the dish. It’s the spice that gives the food that golden colour.

According to WikiHow, here’s a simple way to get rid of, or at least lighten, those stubborn yellow stains.

Use lemon and baking soda to remove stains. Picture: Pexels

Lemon juice and baking soda

Mix equal amounts of baking soda and lemon juice. Pour the baking soda and lemon juice into a bowl and mix it together with a spoon.

Keep stirring the mixture until it forms a paste that you can easily spread with your hands.

Apply a thin layer of the baking soda paste onto the stained area. Let it set and dry onto the stain for 2-3 minutes so it can lift the stain from your skin.