You can call her Dr Tamaryn Green









Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green. Picture: Instagram She gracefully wore the Miss South Africa crown in 2018 and then continued to do SA proud when she was placed first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2018 competition. Now former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has yet another prestigious title. She revealed her new title on her social media page saying, "You can call me Dr Tamaryn Green." The former Miss South Africa's post happily stated, “It’s official, results are out. You can call me Dr Tamaryn Green 😁. All the glory to God!”

The 25-year-old University of Cape Town student put her studies on hold during her reign in 2018 when she had to temporally relocate from Cape Town to Johannesburg, but continue her studies as soon as her reign was complete.

Despite the set back, her hard work and determination paid off and she achieved her goal.

Dr Green, who now holds a MBChB degree in Medicine and Surgery, is a fine example that you can indeed have beauty and brains.

During her reign she was outspoken about how passionate she is about health in this country with her #breakthestigma campaign - a campaign aimed to raise awareness and help eliminate the stigma surrounding around TB.

Green was diagnosed and struggled with the disease during her studies in 2015.