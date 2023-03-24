You don’t need Botox – here are anti-ageing skincare tips that actually work

Ageing is unavoidable, but how we choose to age is in our hands. Especially when it comes to how we treat our skin. As we age, our skin undergoes several changes, including a loss of elasticity, and both a decrease in collagen production and cell turnover.

These changes can lead to the formation of wrinkles, fine lines, age spots and other signs of ageing. “However,” says Ruan Winter, marketing manager for high-end professional skincare brand Vitaderm, “with a proper skincare regime and anti-ageing treatments, it's possible to maintain a youthful, glowing complexion.” Because aesthetic treatments have become so readily available, more and more people are opting to go for invasive anti-ageing treatments, such as surgery and injections, to slow down the ageing process in order to maintain a youthful appearance.

“Non-invasive treatments like chemical peels, laser therapy, and micro-needling can be effective at reducing the signs of ageing without the need for invasive procedures,” says Winter. Winter provides some anti-ageing skincare tips and treatments below. Use anti-ageing ingredients

There are several anti-ageing ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Some of the most effective anti-ageing ingredients include retinoids, Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and peptides. Moisturise daily Moisturising is essential for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Look for a moisturiser that's formulated for your skin type, and apply it to your face and neck every morning and night.

You may also want to consider using a hydrating serum or facial oil to give your skin an extra boost of hydration. Moisturising is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Picture: Pexels/Anete Lusina Exfoliate gently Exfoliation is an important step in any skincare routine as it helps to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.

Remember to exfoliate gently as harsh scrubs and exfoliants can cause irritation and damage to the skin. Look for a gentle exfoliant, such as a chemical one containing alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), and use it once or twice a week. Protect your skin from the sun

One of the most effective ways to prevent premature ageing is to protect your skin from the sun. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to skin damage, including wrinkles, fine lines, age spots and an increased risk of skin cancer. To protect your skin from the sun, make sure to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 every day, even on cloudy days. Consider professional treatments

In addition to at-home skincare, there are several professional treatments that can help you achieve a more youthful, glowing complexion. Some of the most popular anti-ageing treatments are chemical peels, with autumn generally considered the best time to have a peel treatment because the cooler weather and lower humidity levels cause less stress on the skin during the recovery period. In addition to at-home skincare, there are professional treatments that can help you achieve a more youthful complexion. Picture: Pexels/Olia Danilevich A peel treatment removes the outer layer of dead skin cells and stimulates the production of new, healthy skin cells.