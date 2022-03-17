You will always be our queen! Shudufhadzo Musida thanks fans for unwavering support as she misses out on Miss World title

San Juan – Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Indian-American Shree Saini from the US bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

The pageant took place on March 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19. Shudufhadzo Musida, representing South Africa, made it to the top 40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) While doing her final walk on stage, Musida looked gorgeous in her beauty pageant gown, made by Cape Town designer Warrick Gautier. The crystal-embroidered gown had been hand beaded and embroidered. On his inspiration, Gautier said: “Shudu’s shimmering blush golden gown was inspired by a mix of African precious metals as well as the Maga Flower, the national flower of Puerto Rico. It’s a strong, modern, powerful and glamorously feminine gown – just like Shudu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld) Hours after the contest, Musida thanked her fans for their support, saying: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you my beloved South Africa for your unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage!”

