You will always be our queen! Shudufhadzo Musida thanks fans for unwavering support as she misses out on Miss World title

San Juan – Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021.
Indian-American Shree Saini from the US bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.
The pageant took place on March 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to Covid-19.
Shudufhadzo Musida, representing South Africa, made it to the top 40.
While doing her final walk on stage, Musida looked gorgeous in her beauty pageant gown, made by Cape Town designer Warrick Gautier.
The crystal-embroidered gown had been hand beaded and embroidered. On his inspiration, Gautier said: “Shudu’s shimmering blush golden gown was inspired by a mix of African precious metals as well as the Maga Flower, the national flower of Puerto Rico. It’s a strong, modern, powerful and glamorously feminine gown – just like Shudu.”
Hours after the contest, Musida thanked her fans for their support, saying: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you my beloved South Africa for your unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage!”
The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.
According to the Miss World organisation, Bielawska is studying for a Master’s Degree in management and would like to continue her studies with a PhD.
Also a model, she enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton. One day she hopes to become a motivational speaker.