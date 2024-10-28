Your dirty make-up brushes can be making you sick

Make-up brushes are indispensable tools for creating a flawless and polished look. However, without regular cleaning, these beauty essentials can harbour bacteria, dirt, and oils, which may lead to various skin and eye health issues. These are the risks of using dirty make-up brushes:

Bacterial build-up Each time make-up brushes come into contact with the skin, they pick up oils, dead skin cells, and make-up residue. This accumulation creates a breeding ground for bacteria, which can easily transfer back onto the skin, potentially causing breakouts or infections. Maintaining clean brushes helps minimise this bacterial risk. Skin irritations Over time, product build-up can stiffen the bristles, making them harsh on the skin and increasing the risk of irritation. Regular cleaning softens the brushes, allowing for gentler application and reducing the chance of irritation.

Eye infections Make-up brushes used around the eye area are particularly susceptible to harbouring bacteria if left uncleaned. Dirty eyeshadow brushes can transfer harmful bacteria directly to the eye area, increasing the risk of conjunctivitis and other eye infections, which often require medical treatment. Acne breakouts For those prone to acne or with sensitive skin, unclean brushes can exacerbate issues. Dirty brushes can spread bacteria and clog pores, leading to persistent breakouts and inflammation. Keeping brushes clean helps reduce the risk of triggering acne or other adverse skin reactions.

To protect your skin and overall health, follow these cleaning steps: Daily cleaning After each use, lightly clean your brushes by wiping them with a make-up remover wipe or a quick-dry brush cleaner spray. This step removes surface residue and keeps brushes fresher in between deeper cleans. Weekly cleaning Once a week, thoroughly wash your brushes using a mild soap or specialised brush cleanser. Swirl the bristles in the cleanser, rinse with water, and gently reshape before letting them air dry. This deep clean removes oils and product build-up, keeping your brushes in top condition.