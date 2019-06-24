Local beauty brand, Pond's has extended its entry for the Face of Pond's. The competition, which was due to end on June 30 this year will now be closing on the 14th of July 2019.





“Over the past few months, we have received an overwhelming response with beautiful submissions coming from all over South Africa. Given this positive response, we could only think of one way to thank South Africa – we are extending the competition by 2 weeks!,” says Sphelele Mjadu, Senior PR Lead for Africa, Unilever Beauty and Personal Care.





The new Face of POND’S will win prizes to the value of R100 000: