Zendaya arrives at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya is the face of Lancome's new scent Idole, and the star revealed that she loves how fragrances can be nostalgic and trigger memories. The 22-year-old actress was named as the global ambassador for the prestigious French cosmetics brand back in February, and she's now set to star in a campaign for their newest perfume called Idole, which hits shelves on August 22.

Zendaya connected with the fragrance as she says scents are "instantly hooked up to feelings", and believes certain smells can trigger "recollections" of familiar people or locations.

Speaking to WWD, the 'Euphoria' actress said: "I guess you could say I'm growing up, and I feel like I'm coming into my adulthood.

"I really feel like scents are instantly hooked up to feelings and are instantly hooked up to recollections. I don't know what perfume my grandmother wears, however I can odour it anyplace. If I smelled someone with my grandma's fragrance I'd be like, 'That's my grandmother's perfume. You smell like my grandma.'

"However in a great way, as a result, that's the odour I've grown up with and it appears like residence for me."

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger earlier this year for their exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range, and said the collection - which is available from size 4 to 24 - was designed to make "every woman feel confident".

She explained: "For me, it was about finding something that resonates with my fashion soul, which is this era [the 70's], a period I've always been obsessed with.

"That [A curve size range] was super important. If all the women in my family can't enjoy it, what's the point? It's about diversity and inclusion. I want every woman to feel confident , like they can go out and get something for themselves."