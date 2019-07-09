Actress Zendaya. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya prefers natural make-up and is in a place where she can say "no" to certain beauty standards. The 22-year-old actress is known for her flawless complexion when she is on and off camera, and the star has revealed that whilst she prefers a natural make-up look when she is off duty, she likes to be "in control" of her own face and not "change" it completely with different products.

She said: "[I wear little to no make-up when off-duty] but always SPF, you've gotta wear your SPF.

"I'm in a place in my life where I can say no. It's one thing to get rid of a pimple, and another to completely change someone's face. For me, it's about how to be in control of that situation."

Zendaya was named as the global ambassador for Lancôme back in February, and she's now set to star in a campaign for their newest perfume called Idole, which hits shelves on August 22.

She added: "I'm coming into a new phase in my career, my adulthood, womanhood and maturity.

"I'm stepping on to a new level and it felt like working with Lancôme was the perfect way to show that."

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star has also said she's flattered people believe she is actively campaigning to bring political or social change, but disagrees and says "she can do better" and there are other people who are more deserving of the praise.

She told ELLE UK: "I would say I'm just a good person trying to do the right thing. A lot of other people are doing the hard work, going out on to the streets. Those people are the activists. I just want to support them.

"I appreciate being called [an activist], but I can do better. Like everyone else. I can work harder and do more to earn that title."