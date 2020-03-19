Zoë Kravitz hits back at social media troll who accused her of using skin lighteners

Zoë Kravitz has slammed rumours she lightens her skin. The 'Big Little Lies' actress has hit out at critics on Instagram who accused her of using products to lighten her skin, insisting that her lighter complexion is merely a result of having to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, meaning she isn't seeing as much sun as usual. When one commenter on Instagram wrote: "Am I wrong or she is looking so white in this picture, please don't tell me you are getting ready of your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color (sic)" Zoë responded: "jesus. no girl. this is what happens to some of us mixed us mixed kids when we can't go outside lol. (sic)"

And other fans have already praised the 31-year-old actress for boldly speaking her mind and defending herself.

One wrote: "ahahaha the struggle is so real for us mixed kids (sic)"

Whilst another added: "that's a fact. I start looking like a vampire after a couple days without sun. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Zoë previously spoke about her simple look, saying she would much rather embrace her natural hair after experimenting with a number of different styles over the years.

She said: "The struggle's always been real for me and my hair. The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture. I really prefer my hair being natural."

Zoë also revealed she tries to adopt the natural approach when it comes to make-up too.

The YSL Beauty brand ambassador said: "It shouldn't be something you use to cover up. And I feel like YSL Beauty isn't asking me to cover myself up or be something I'm not. Make-up should highlight your individuality.

"Their foundations are great, Touche Éclat is like 24 hours of sleep in a pen that you can put in your pocket. You just have to learn what works for you, and learn what doesn't."