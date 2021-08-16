Zoë Kravitz: ’I’ve lost track of how many tattoos I have’

Zoë Kravitz has lost track of how many tattoos she has, as she says it's ’hard to stop’ herself from getting more and more inkings. The 32-year-old actress was reported to have as many as 56 inkings across her body, but she can neither confirm nor deny the total number because she no longer knows how many she actually has.

Zoë said she sees her tattoos as a “beautiful form of adornment”, and while she isn’t a fan of all her inkings, she’s obsessed with getting more. Zoë Kravitz tattoos. Picture: Instagram She said: “I think tattoos are a beautiful form of adornment, just like makeup or jewellery. It's funny because I don't even know how many I have. I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them. There are some I like more than others. I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you're into it, it's hard to stop.” The ‘Big Little Lies’ star is the daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, and also revealed her parents were keen on teaching her the importance of looking after her body.

When asked what lessons her parents have taught her, she explained: “It has always been about health, using organic products, eating well, exercising, drinking lots of water, and getting enough sleep. When you feel good and your body is happy, healthy, and balanced, your skin looks good. When we're not feeling good, our skin is dehydrated and we start breaking out; then we tend to use makeup to cover ourselves up more and hide. I believe that beauty starts with what's on the inside and how we take care of ourselves.” And Zoe reflected on her mental health amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as she said staying at home negatively impacted her. She told InStyle magazine: “I realised how much my mental health is affected by not being able to do little things that make me feel good.