Zozi Tunzi reminds us that she's still the ’landlord’ of the Universe

Eastern Cape-born beauty Zozibini Tunzi reminded us that two years later, she’s still the landlord of the Universe.

The former Miss South Africa and the first black woman to win the Miss Universe pageant since Angolan Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011 took to Instagram to remind us of the girl she is.

Not only is she loved for her beauty and kind heart, but she has great humour too.

She shared a black and white image of herself with her 2.6 million followers and wrote: “The one with the Title Deed of the Universe. The keeper of keys! The landlord. First of her name! You can disagree in the comments if you like. Not sure where you're gonna stay after I kick you out though.”

Since the queen has spoken, no one on the comments could disagree. Instead, it was all love and laughs, as she interacted with her followers.