Zozibini Tunzi bows down to a queen: 'She is exactly the girl she thinks she is!'

The thing that we love the most about Zozibini Tunzi is that she always manages to engage her followers on social media. And when it comes to uplifting local talent, even more so. So when Twitter user @INkosisiphile posted a video of her niece Ziphezinhle Majola doing the most, the reigning Miss Universe responded with an encouraging message of her own. And by the looks of things, Tunzi has some tough competition as the little girl, who is only 11 years old, took to the "catwalk" and showed flames as she presented herself to the world.

My little niece said she's gonna be the next @zozitunzi.

She keeps speaking about you.

And aayike mina umamanane wakhe keeps hyping her😅❤️#rami #MissUniverse#ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/Rrt9Gcv99n — Iyona inkosi esiphile (@INkosisiphile) June 7, 2020

"I'm gona be the next Zozibini. Jealous down girl," she says as she looks directly at the camera and swiftly walks away. Her aunt can be heard saying "Yass my girl! Take up the space," as she struts off.

Tunzi got whiff of the video and responded with: "She is exactly the girl she thinks she is!" with a flames emojji for added effect.

She is exactly the girl she thinks she is!😍🤣🔥 https://t.co/1MFr7zwmz2 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) June 27, 2020

Tweeps were also impressed with the little girl. One user commented with "she said Am gonna be the next Zozibini. I like tht. No Miss South Africa no Miss Universe. "

Another said "Jealous down girls... The tone puts the jealous down... The cheer leader omg."

When you said "I want young girls to see their face reflected in mine" it was a prophecy. This is the importance of representation 😍 — Khanyisile (@ke_Khanyi) June 27, 2020





Jealous down girls 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 — Godisamang Khunou (@Miss_Godi) June 27, 2020





Athi "Jealous down". Yes wena moghel.. We love that confidence. 😂😂💯 pic.twitter.com/Z4MfSfm0gI — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 27, 2020

Just last week, one user recreated Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe crowning moment, drawing laughs from the online community, including Tunzi.