Zozibini Tunzi honours first transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi commemorated International Transgender Day of Visibility by honouring the first transgender women to compete at the Miss Universe Pageant.

International Transgender Day of Visibility was first recognised in 2009, and since then it has been commemorated annually on March 31.

Taking to Instagram, the Tsulu-born queen took to Instagram to honour Angela Ponce, who in 2018 became the first trans woman to be crowned Miss Spain. In the same year, she also entered Miss Universe, making her the first trans woman to openly compete for the title.

Tunzi wrote a heartfelt message to the Spanish beauty: “Celebrating the first-ever transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe on this International Transgender Day of Visibility. The ever beautiful @angelaponceofficial. You did that!! They must never forget.

“I just recently learnt that violence against trans people has surged 266% from last year. They deserve to live a life as humane, happy and free as any other person. Stop with the violence! I’m gonna say this in case it has not been clear. Trans rights are human rights🏳️‍🌈. I intentionally turned the comments off on this post because I could already see the transphobic comments coming in and we don’t do that here on my page. I won’t give you the space to be hateful. We operate on love here. Have a good day❤️ #trangenderdayofvisibility.”