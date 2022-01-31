Zozibini Tunzi shares heartfelt tribute to Cheslie Kryst: You took me by surprise, Queen’

Learning about the passing of a friend can be devastating. It’s hard to grasp because friends usually become the chosen family. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is shattered following the passing of her close friend Cheslie Kryst.

Kryst Miss USA (2019) and Tunzi met in the United States, where they were participating in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. Their friendship began when they were placed as roommates during the competition. Even after the competition that Tunzi won, their friendship remained intact. In fact, Kryst and Kaliegh Garris (Miss USA Teen 2019) took Tunzi under their wings and showed her around since the Tsolo born beauty was foreign to the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) “ I found myself in a foreign country and city not knowing anyone, but I've never felt alone because you didn't allow it. @kalieghgarris, the smartest 19-year old I know, thank you for bringing sunshine every time you come to the apartment with your beautiful spirit. @chesliekryst you offered me friendship when you didn't have to. You're the best eyelash supplier and food partner I could have ever asked for,” once wrote Tunzi on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) Now that her dearest friend is no more, she took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute to her. She said: “Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated. I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening. You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise, Queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in. I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people, and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA. RIP beautiful.”