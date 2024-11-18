Celebrating Erin-Jane Miller: the new Mrs South Africa and her vision for 2025

There’s a new Mrs South Africa in town and it’s Erin-Jane Miller, 42, from Fourways, Joburg. She was crowned at an event held at the Theatre of Marcellus in Emperors Palace on Friday, November 15.

The mother of two, who has been married for 17 years, said the journey to becoming Mrs South Africa has been a life-changing experience. “The Mrs South Africa dream is free and attainable to anyone who’s motivated to reach for it. “However, it’s on you to put in the effort to become your best self, to push through the difficult moments that exist to teach resilience and to accept that you can and should lean on your fellow sisters.

“I’m blessed to wear this crown, and truly thankful for the support every person has shown me along this road,” she said. Mrs South Africa 2024 Erin-Jane Miller. Picture: Supplied. Her runner ups first princess Tshiamo Githinji, 30, from Sandton, and second princess Lisa Gittins, 25, from Pretoria, were equally honoured to be part of the competition and share the stage with her. “Such an honour to be standing beside you this next year rocking the queen and @mrs_south_africa title. You are a force to be reckoned with and so deserving of this title.

“Your humility, boldness, kindness & confidence just to name a few is something that inspires and uplifts everyone around you. Well done! Praying for favour, strength & stretched capacity for you this following year! Can't wait to see what lies ahead!” wrote Gittins. Joani Johnson, CEO of the Mrs South Africa, expressed how proud she was of the top three. “So proud of each one of these phenomenal powerhouse women and excited for the journey ahead. Your hard work, dedication, tenacity and commitment to growth set you apart and we are honoured to get to walk the next step in your journey together!