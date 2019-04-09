Singer Celine Dion can do her makeup in 30 minutes. (Pic: Jordan Strauss/AP)

The French-Canadian songstress is known for her flawless complexion and natural glow, however the star has revealed that during her long career, she has "picked up" tips and tricks from make-up artists she has worked with to make her routine simple and easy. She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: "I've used a lot of make-up artists throughout my life and I've learnt from them, but I know my own face so well and I can do my whole look in 30 minutes, sometimes even 15.

Celine Dion says that she can do her makeup in 30 minutes. (Picture: Instagram)

"In the beginning I couldn't afford to have one, so I had to pick up other people's tricks, and that's when I realised I love doing it myself. My mum used to always do my hair and I would do my make-up, and since then I've just stuck with it."

And the 51-year-old singer insisted that if she goes bare-faced, she always keeps her hair in a signature chignon bun because it gives her a natural "facelift".

She added: "There's one small rule: my hair has to be done. A chignon gives my face a nice lift."

The 'Think Twice' hitmaker also explained that her go-to product in her kit is a "creamy" black kohl eyeliner that "doesn't budge".

She continued: "A black kohl liner - but it has to be a good one. So many make my eyes sensitive or are too dry and chalky. A creamy, long-lasting one gets my pick.

"Choose oil-based formulas. If it's water-based and I tear up, it will streak. If it's oil-based, it doesn't budge."