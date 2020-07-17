Condé Nast South Africa thanks readers with a one-of-a-kind back cover

Cape Town - It’s fair to say that the print media industry has faced its fair share of struggles over the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown regulations have exacerbated the situation, with magazines classified as a non-essential item during the first few weeks, having all sales and distribution during that period, halted.

Content Nation Media, home to Condé Nast’s leading global titles GQ, Glamour and House & Garden, has always been consumer-centric, using newsletters, social media, events and most recently, webinars, to engage with its readers. Given the state of the economy and every media house needing to make the rands and cents stretch further than ever, Condé Nast South Africa’s decision to devote its lucrative and coveted back cover to thanking its readers, is a bold and timeous move that signals that the magazine group is here to stay.

The back cover on all three titles’ August/September issues, features a collage of the 12 most recent front covers, along with a heartfelt thank you note.





Mbuso Khoza, chief executive of Content Nation Media, says: “If there’s one thing that Covid-19 has taught all of us, it is humility. As content publishers, we’ve always valued our readers but, this appreciation is even greater now. With this in mind, we decided to use our back covers, one of our most premium spots across all of our magazines, to reach out to our readers to express our gratitude for their support, past and present, and we hope, in the future too.”

She adds: “This personal approach is aligned with the strategic undertaking, which has been in place since March 2018, to make our premium content more diverse and accessible to the majority of the people in our country. With the throwback collage of our covers, we’re hoping to take our clients down memory lane, reminding them that despite current challenges there is still much beauty in the world, and that we remain committed to serving them with high-quality lifestyle content on our print and digital platforms.