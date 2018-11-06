American rapper Post Malone. (Picture: Instagram)

The fashion world was left shocked and confused when Balenciaga collaborated with footwear brand Crocs as part of their Spring 2018 collection. Since then the "ugly" shoe gained a greater following, especially amongst teenagers, so it's no surprise that when they collaborated with one of the hottest musicians on the planet right now, the shoe sold out in one day.

The iconic shoe brand once again left the fashion world shook with an unexpected partnership with American rapper Post Malone.

The Post Malone X Crocs Dimitri Clog features a devilishly awesome take on the iconic Classic Clog and includes six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, including re-creations of his infamous “Stay Away” tattoo and his Posty Co™ logo.

The Post Malone X Crocs Dimitri Clog features a devilishly awesome take on the iconic Classic Clog. (Pic: Instagram)

If you’re wondering why a brand like Crocs would partner with a celebrity like Post Malone, it’s really quite simple: Post Malone, like Crocs, isn’t afraid to poke holes (pun intended) in convention.

The collection was released in small quantities for this first Post Malone collaboration. The collection sold out in one day!