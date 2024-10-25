DJ Zinhle wins global award for her bespoke pink SUV

DJ Zinhle’s famous pink SUV has bagged a global award. The award-winning DJ and her custom pink Omoda C5 won the Omoda Global Refitting Competition Championship at the 2024 Chery International User Summit, which was held in China from October 14 to 21.

A few weeks ago DJ Zinhle asked her fans and followers to help her name her new car. Invested netizens chose the name “Pinky Pinky”, which seemed to be the perfect fit for the cute, baby-pink car. The DJ took to Instagram to let them know that Pinky Pinky is now an award-winning car.

“PINKY PINKY 💕won an international award!🥇 Just landed from an amazing trip in China. 🇨🇳 All I have been doing is driving around in my custom pink car not realizing that I am affecting how the world works. I won a global award for my custom pink Omoda C5. That’s crazy,” posted the DJ. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The summit posted: “Congratulations to DJ Zinhle @djzinhle and her stunning pink OMODA C5 for winning the OMODA Global Refitting Competition championship! 🏆🏆🏆.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMODA South Africa (@omodasouthafrica) Netizens took to the comments to congratulate their “bestie” on another achievement. “Ntombezinhle ka Baba 👏🙌💃🔥 we are super proud of you ❣️❣️,” commented Gugulethu Mtshali.

Rapper Nadia Nakai wrote: “Congratulations!!! 👏.” Meanwhile, other Mzansi celebrities have also taken to the streets in their Cherry vehicles. World-renowned musician, Loyiso Bala recently took to his Instagram to show off his Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, asking his followers to help name the car.