Chanel's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. (Reuters)

Karl Lagerfeld said: "Why should I stop working? If I do, I'll die and it'll be all finished”. At the age of 85, the German designer passed away leaving the fashion world mourning his loss.

Karl Lagerfeld was the creative director at Chanel. (Instagram)

Having been in the fashion industry for decades the creative director of Chanel and Fendi, this extraordinary man has managed to remain relevant.

Known for his signature grey ponytail and big black sunglasses, he was as well known for his bold and sometimes controversial statements.

Here are 10 quotes from the creative genius:

“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.”

“Vanity is the healthiest thing in life.”

“I am very much down to Earth. Just not this earth.”

“I’m not crazy to discuss fashion with men. I couldn’t care less about their opinion,”

“Be politically correct, but please don’t bother other people with conversation about being politically correct, because that’s the end of everything. You want to create boredom? Be politically correct in your conversation.”

“I am a sort of vampire, taking the blood of other people.”

"We created a product nobody needs, but people want. If you need an ugly old car, it can wait, but if you want a new fashion item, it cannot wait."

On selfies: “They are this horrible thing where you are distorted. The chin is too big, the head is too small. No, this is electronic masturbation.”