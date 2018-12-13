Three summer trends to look out for in 2019. (supplied)

From rusty reds to utility wear, the key Summer 2019 items from Woolworths. Woolworths have selected three of their favourite Summer 2019 trends as seen on the catwalks of Balmain, Fendi, Valentino, Givenchy and Hermès.

To stay ahead of the fashion curve, we’ve highlighted key fashion and beauty items from Studio W, Edition, WBeauty and more.

SUNSHINE SHADES: Rusty reds are red hot. As seen at the Valentino show, earthy terracotta, citrus orange and burgundy wine colours are colours to look out for in 2019.

Pic Source: Valentino

Shop the look

Longline Print Satin Kimono, R 899.00

Resin Metal Earrings, R 89.95

CLARINS Joli Rouge Lipstick, R 365.00

Red Ribbed Bikini Top, R 299.00

UTILITY: Who says your look can’t be fashionable and functional at the same time. Fendi, Dries Van Noten, Isabal Marant, Balmain, Givenchy and Hermès showed that finding the balance between is possible AND hot!

Source: Fendi

Shop the look

Belted Pleated Poplin Shorts, R 350.00

CLINIQUE Eye Pop Eye Shadow, R 300.00

Double Ringlet Gladiator Sandals, R 399.00

TUXEDO: We saw Duchess Meghan do it with effortless grace. So forget about the evening dress, instead, opt for a masculine tuxedo, a chic, nonchalant alternative. Pair it with sexy heels and all eyes will be on you.

Source: Givenchy

Shop the look

Double Breasted Pinstripe Jacket, R 999.00

GUCCI Intense Oud EDP, R 2,175.00

Vinyl Buckle Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals, R 699.00







