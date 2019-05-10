Crisp morning air and chilly evenings are a sure indication that winter is in the air.
Time to spruce up your wardrobe even if it’s just a few items in this season’s trendy tones. Last year the colour mustard was unavoidable.
This winter's must-have colour is burnt rusty range. Think autumn leaves and the last rays of sunset.
This colour adds warmth to knits and fun to accessories.
For just a hint of this winter orange, accessories like scarfs and hats will update your look.
While a touch of orangy red lipstick or creative details on the eye will make for vibrant makeup looks.
Here are a few items to add to your warm to get the look:
Rust crossbody bag with tortoiseshell detail from Mr Price, R100.00
A classic double-breasted blazer from Country Road, R2,299.00
Matte Shaker lipstick in orange from Lancome, R325.00
Mavala Nail Color Cream in Jaipur from Clicks, R87.00
Long Sleeve shirt with a high neck from Mr Price, R129.99