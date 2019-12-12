2019's best fashion moments









Sbahle rocking the runway in a wheelchair. Picture: SDR. It’s been a blissful year for South African fashion and as the year ends, we take a look at some of the most unforgettable moments in 2019 fashion weeks, including the Durban Fashion Fair.

South African Fashion Week Autumn Winter 20

Essie





When Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa made her debut at SAFW. Her models were sassy, strutting the runway in styling Essie garments.





Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa made her SAFW debut. Picture: Eunice Driver.





Gert Johan-Coetzee





At his show, Gert Johan Coetzee filled the whole room, with many front-rowers rocking his garments. After that, he hosted a lavish after party at the IQOS Sandton Boutique Store.





Gert-Johan Coetzee's afterpart was attended by Lerato Kganyago and The Naked DJ.Picture: SDR.





Durban Fashion Fair





Sbahle Mpisane





Sbahle Mpisane, the fitness bunny who took back her power and rocked the runway in a wheelchair following a fatal car accident that happened in 2018. She modelled for House of St Luke.





Sbahle Mpisane rocked the runway in a wheelchair. Picture: SDR.





Zodwa Wabantu





Proud nudist and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu walked the Durban Fashion Fair runway in a wedding dress by Muzi Mlambo. This followed after the dancer called off her wedding with her ex-fiance, Ntobeko Linda.





Zodwa Wabantu wore a wedding dress at DFF. Picture: SDR.





African Fashion International Fashion Week





African Fashion Unites





For the first time ever, AFI Joburg Fashion Week held African Fashion Unites, a fashion show that had a fusion of African cuisine and music. Designers such as Christie Brown (Ghana), Maxhosa (SA), Gavin Rajah (SA), Eric Raisina (Madagascar), Mai Atafo (Nigeria), Kahindo Mateena (DRC/USA), Laurence Airline (Ivory Coast), KLûK CGDT (SA), Moshions (Rwanda) and Neo Serati (SA) all took to the runway to showcase their collections.





African Fashion Unites show. Picture: SDR.





David Tlale





Another highlight at AFIJFW was David Tlale, who paid a tribute to his late mother, Joyce Tlale. The designer opened the show with his family dressed in all-white. He then showcased his Tastic collection as well the Joycve range which made its debut at New York Fashion Week.



