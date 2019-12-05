2019's hottest summer accessories









Wrist watches are always on-trend. Picture: Pexels. What a year it’s been for South African fashion. We’ve seen many trends make a huge comeback, especially accessories. To wrap up the year, we take a look at this summer’s hottest accessories for both men and women.

Print bucket hats

Usually known as “ispoti” in the township slang, bucket hats make a huge comeback in 2019. These styling hats came back bolder and brighter, as the African prints bucket hats became a thing. Rich Factory also jumped in onto this trend and made African print bucket hats, which were part of her collection showcased at AFI Joburg Fashion Week.









Snap hair clips





Remember the snap hairpins that were popular in the early 2000s? Well...in 2019 they were the biggest hair trend, coming back in a bigger and more stylish way. Unlike before where they were either colourful or silver, these pins are now covered in pearls. We’ve seen the likes of Mihlali Ndamase rock them to make a huge hair statement.









Micro purses





Rihanna showed us how to rock a micro purse and Mzansi’s fashionistas took the idea and ran with it. Gone are the days where carrying big bags were a thing. Now people carry a purse that fits lipstick and that’s it. Award-winning fashion fanatic, Melody Molale interprets this trend very well.









Figure belts





Who would’ve known that the thick figure belts could back to life? Well...they did and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is very fond of them. The best way to rock these is by wearing them over a collared shirt.





Gladiator sandals





For the gents, gladiator sandals are the most trending accessories this summer. Not only you can wear them with shorts and nice floral shirts, but these shoes can be worn with colourful pants and a shirt to create a formal yet casual look.





Wrist watch





It’s the guy code to wear a wristwatch. As a man, the greatest accessory you can ever wear is a watch because not only does it give your outfit a boost, but it also shows how much you value your time. Seth Shezi is one of our favourites when it comes to rocking stylish watches.



