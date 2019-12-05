2019's hottest summer accessories
Remember a few months ago I spoke about making a longer length Kafue dress, well we made it and it’s here and ready to be in your wardrobe but more importantly on your body as you light up the street. The maxi kafue dress is R1200 and will be in store tomorrow morning. Bucket hats will make their way into store mid week next week. I’ll announce prices as we go
A night with ZARA. #DearSouthAfrica Ph. @brandon_mphela
It’s true blondes have more fun, haha. 🌻 This beautiful floral piece is part of the #hmxgiambattistavalli collection launching tomorrow at @hm Sandton City and V&A Waterfront. Please look at how it flows on the video 😍 #project🖤 Ph. By @grouchkinsphotography Vid. By @phuphogumedek
