2019's worst and best dressed SA celebs









Dj Maphora needs to understand that money cannot buy style. Picture: Twitter. In the year 2019, a lot has happened in the South African fashion calendar - from Thebe Magugu winning the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers to Mantsho going global by collaborating with H&M.

To wrap up the year, we take a look at local celebrities who had the best and the worst fashion sense.

Worst





Zozibini Tunzi’s Miss Universe costume





We love our queen, Zozibini Tunzi but that costume with letters written by South African men wasn’t the one. It was just too busy for our liking and didn’t deserve to be on the international stage.





Zozibini Tunzi.





Dj Maphorisa





When they say style cannot be bought they’re talking about Dj Maphora. The musician wears the most expensive clothes but has zero style. He should really consider getting a stylist because wearing expensive clothes doesn’t mean you can dress, he should learn the difference between the two.





Dj Maphorisa.





Lasizwe Dambuza





At the 15 years of E! celebration in April this year, Lasizwe wore a bodysuit and a blazer. And no, it wasn’t cute at all because he looked like an adult wearing a baby romper.





Lasizwe in a baby romper. Picture: Kurt Sassenberg.





Selby Mkhize





The Ukhozi FM presenter should also invest in a stylist. At the Durban Fashion Fair 2019 Awards where he was the host along with Miss Universe, Selby wore stalkings, shimmering shorts, ankle boots, and a cape. We understand his love for drama but that outfit was hideous, especially for a host. Snap, it happens that he also wore the very same outfit at the BET Awards, sigh.





Selby looking like a disco light. Picture: Instagram.





Willard Katsande





Katsande has great football skills and he should focus on that and leave fashion to us. The Kaizer Chiefs star is really fond of fashion and just like DJ Maphorisa, he wears the most expensive clothes but still, no style.





Willard Katsande was wilding with this outfit.





Best





Nomuzi Mabena





The self-proclaimed young Ma Brr is one of the best dressed female rappers in the country. Whether she’s performing or attending events, she always pulls her A-game. We love the outfit that she wore at the 2019 SA Style Awards.





Nomuzi Mabena.





Shelley Mokoena





Shelly Mokoena is ruling the fashion game. Her consistency is unmatched. She’s doesn’t really follow trends, she creates them and that’s what sets her apart from the rest.





Shelley Mokoena. Picture: Instagram.





Rich Mnisi





Rich Mnisi is undeniably one of the most beautiful men in South Africa. Not only does he make nice clothes, he sure knows how to dress too.





Rich Mnisi. Picture: Aart Verrips.





Boity Thulo





Actress and musician, Boity Thulo really leveled up her fashion game this year. The “Bakae” hitmaker finally got it right on the right carpet. This was proven at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 where she dazzled in an Orapeleng Modutle number - a look that turned heads.





Boity Thulo.





Seth Shezi





2018 GQ Best Dressed Man Of The Year, Seth Shezi is a true definition of effortlessly cool. Without trying too hard, he always looks dapper and knows how to dress for the occasion.





Seth Shezi. Picture: FedeKortez.



