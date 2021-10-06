3 new collections fit for men this season
When it comes to fashion, most men prefer comfortable clothing that will still make them look fashion-forward. This season, we take a look at some of the new collections created with men in mind.
Vans Authentic Chinos
Chinos are one of the most famous pants in the corporate world. These pants are unisex and can be styled in different ways, whether formal or casual. This season, Vans elevates style with the authentic chino loose. The new chino pant features durable work-wear inspired fabrication.
The classic chino front hand pockets and button closure rear welt pockets. While details like checker board twill taping on the inner fly, red contrast stitching on the interior waistband, and a flag label on the cuff add a touch of style while maintaining the action sports footwear and apparel brand’s aesthetic.
North Face hats
North Face has a new hat collection for men. From fedora to Panama, cowboy to bowler, this season there’s a stylish hat for every occasion.
Wrangler Denim
Meanwhile, this spring/summer, Wrangler has a new denim collection titled “The Icons”.
Created for rodeo riders and ranch hands, Wrangler was adopted by rebels and rock stars, and the authentic 124 jacket is the definitive denim jacket. Inspired by youth and forever timeless in style, it's the finer details that make the collection “iconic”.
The collection consists of western jackets, western zipper pants in retro style, and the men's western shirt inspired by the western shirts from the 1940s, reissued for the modern urban cowboy.