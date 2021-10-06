3 new collections fit for men this season

When it comes to fashion, most men prefer comfortable clothing that will still make them look fashion-forward. This season, we take a look at some of the new collections created with men in mind. Vans Authentic Chinos

Chinos are one of the most famous pants in the corporate world. These pants are unisex and can be styled in different ways, whether formal or casual. This season, Vans elevates style with the authentic chino loose. The new chino pant features durable work-wear inspired fabrication. The classic chino front hand pockets and button closure rear welt pockets. While details like checker board twill taping on the inner fly, red contrast stitching on the interior waistband, and a flag label on the cuff add a touch of style while maintaining the action sports footwear and apparel brand’s aesthetic. Chino pants by Vans. North Face hats

North Face has a new hat collection for men. From fedora to Panama, cowboy to bowler, this season there’s a stylish hat for every occasion. Wrangler Denim Meanwhile, this spring/summer, Wrangler has a new denim collection titled “The Icons”.