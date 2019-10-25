Have you heard the story of the prime minister who allegedly had an affair with the bikini model, and then apparently paid her R234-million?
South African swimwear model Candice van der Merwe was the recipient of this generous "gift" from prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri.
The two met at a luxury resort in Seychelles where they apparently started a romantic relationship.
The large payment to the model was allegedly made by the prime minister in 2013.
After claiming that money was a "gift" it's now said to be a payment to cover up their alleged affair since Hariri is a married man.