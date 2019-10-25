3 things to know about SA bikini model Candice van der Merwe









SA bikini model Candice van der Merwe. Picture: Instagram Have you heard the story of the prime minister who allegedly had an affair with the bikini model, and then apparently paid her R234-million? South African swimwear model Candice van der Merwe was the recipient of this generous "gift" from prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri. The two met at a luxury resort in Seychelles where they apparently started a romantic relationship. The large payment to the model was allegedly made by the prime minister in 2013. After claiming that money was a "gift" it's now said to be a payment to cover up their alleged affair since Hariri is a married man.

Keen to know more about the leggy model, we did some digging to find more about the SA model. Here's what we found.

In 2011 she appear on the FHM Swimsuit 2011 calendar.

In 2017 she made yet another appearance in nothing but a tiny bikini in the for a photoshoot which was shot in Sugar Beach Golf & Spa Resort, Mauritius.

Judging by her 2011 and 2017 shoots, she looks completely different and could be mistaken for two different people. .

Her Instagram @jean.candice page has 39.9k followers. Clearly folk are keen to see what she’s up to. Perhaps it’s all the sexy bikini shots?

The swimsuit model is somehow linked to a swimwear brand called LaVita Swim. Unfortunately, there’s not much information on the brand since there’s no website available yet.