3 ways to look stylish while working from home

For some, work might be slow but others are still expected to deliver as they did before the coronavirus outbreak.

Since social distancing is a must, many companies have opted to use video calls when holding meetings, and that's where the glam comes in. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country will be on lockdown for 21 days, many will be working from home.





As much as you'll working at the comfort of your own home where you can wear anything, you can still dress up for your video call meetings just to look presentable and here's how.





Wear a cute top





Even if you decide to work in your pajamas, wear a cute top so that your colleagues can still think you're a professional. 9/10, they won't really see your pants unless you're pacing up and down during the meeting, which I doubt is allowed.





Put on make up





Do you know why most women say you need to make an appointment before video calling them? It's because video calls are not that cute as they seem. They have a tendency of making one a little bit ugly- this is because the quality is a bit low, which is why you must apply a bit of makeup just to look a little more prettier.





Fix your hair





There is no excuse when it comes to fixing your hair. If you really don't have that much time, cover it with a cute hat or a doek.