4 African designers to look out for this year

African fashion is dominating the fashion industry. Designers are doing the most by creating unique designs using various materials. While many are not globally known yet, their work is exceptional and proves that it can be done, given a chance.

Young designers work tirelessly, coming up with innovative designs. If you’re looking for new designers, these are the ones to check out. Omoniyi Ogochukwu Shokoya The Nigerian designer is known for hand making clothes out of yarn. She is the founder of Floydcardigancolltn, an urban African knitwear brand. Shokoya recently launched a new Spring/Summer 2022 collection titled “Journey to Self,” which tells the story of self-realisation and acceptance.

Representing Mzansi is Ncube of Ascend Label, a 100% black South African owned luxury street wear brand. The 22-year-old from Soweto, who manufactures her designs in South Africa, initially wanted to be a model. When she was rejected by several agencies, she then launched her brand and modelled for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASCEND LABEL (@ascendlabel) “Being part of the fashion industry has always been a passion of mine, I knew I belonged there, be it fashion modelling or designing, I just knew I had to be part of the fashion industry, but I didn’t know how to go about with it,” she says. Boyedoe