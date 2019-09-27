It's easy to feel guilty about having spent money on something that you don't really like and won't wear. Picture by www.pexels.com.
Spring is the optimal time to clean out your closet, and I've been helping a lot of people do just that in recent weeks. I've noticed that even when people feel motivated to purge, they still have a tough time parting with clothes. They'll often point to one of the following reasons as justification for why they just have to keep a particular item.
Fond memories
Many people will gaze at a dress or pair of shoes and wistfully tell me how they wore the dress on a fabulous vacation or that they bought a particular pair of shoes in a special store that doesn't exist anymore - and for those reasons they feel compelled to keep the items. I get it; some belongings are special.
A wedding dress and one or two other items are certainly OK to keep for sentimental reasons, but you can't keep everything just because it reminds you of something. If we took this approach to cleaning, we would never get rid of anything. Your memories will remain with you. Focusing on upcoming events and the importance of creating space for what you might like to purchase is helpful when you're attempting to free yourself from old clothes.