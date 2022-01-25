4 of Thierry Mugler’s most iconic fashion moments

A dark cloud lies over the fashion industry after the death of Thiery Mugler, less than a week after André Leon Talley died. Mugler died in Paris on Sunday. He was 73.

He was known as the king of avant-garde, creating unique architectural haute couture. He will be remembered not only for his talent but his fierceness in pushing boundaries. Here are his top 4 iconic fashion moments.

Making high fashion shows accessible Mugler understood that sometimes rules are meant to be broken, especially in fashion. At Maison's 10th anniversary in 1984, Mugler organised the first fashion show at the Zénith in Paris.

The show, which was only open to paying guests, attracted more than 6 000 spectators from the public, an uncommon occurrence in the Paris fashion scene. The introduction of Angel While many remember him for his luxurious couture, some are drawn to his perfumes. In 1992, he launched his first fragrance, “Angel”, which caused a sensation, becoming one of the bestselling fragrances in the world.

He did this with the help of Jacques Courtin-Clarins, head of Clarin skincare and fragrance. Writer Brian Oliu says Mugler’s fragrance stands out the most for him. “Been talking a lot about fragrances, but my daily scent has been one of my (five!) Mugler's for years now. Being a big dude, fancy clothes never made me feel myself — but cologne did.

I appreciate Mugler for giving me my armour, my signature, my thing that makes me ready for the day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) Celebrities as his muse Mugler has dressed many iconic celebrities, including Beyoncé, the Kardashians and Lady Gaga, but our favourite has to be Cardi B.

The rapper is undeniably one of the best dressed, especially at red-carpet events. Safe to say, she is one of Mugler’s best muses. The red-feathered Mugler AW 94/95 e cirque d’hiver dress that Cardi wore at the Couturissime opening party in Paris last year was amazing. But let’s not forget the iconic Mugler 1995 20th anniversary dress that she wore at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Thierry Mugler (@manfredthierrymugler) 300 looks in 60 minutes When it came to fashion shows, he sure did pull a showstopper. He wanted all his shows to be memorable and groundbreaking. In 1995, when he commemorated the 20th Mugler anniversary, the ballet dancer turned designer staged a 60-minute show with 300 looks.