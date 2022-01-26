4 style tips for back to work

While many people may have returned to work, some have not yet fully adjusted as they are still trying to settle into the new year. However, now that Janu-worry is almost over, things will start looking better.

You may now want to dress up in more lavish clothes that will not only enhance your mood but possibly improve your productivity, too. Here are a few fashion-forward tips to improve your mood! Brighten up to lighten up

Bright colours like reds, pinks and oranges unleash the feel-good hormone. Get in the habit of wearing something bright even if it’s lipstick or nail polish, to enhance your mood. Boost your height

Sometimes height adds to your confidence, self-esteem and good spirits. Rock a pair of heels at least twice a week and stand up tall. Make sure you go for the most comfortable pair, especially if you work long hours. Happy scents

Some people are drawn to gorgeous scents to uplift their mood. Be sure to wear your favourite fragrance so that you can kick-start your day in a jovial mood. You can also keep a tin of body spray in your handbag that you spray throughout the day, whenever you need some “cheer me up”.

Try the Playgirl Seduction perfumed body spray for a gorgeous feminine scent. Accessorise Accessories will always make you feel better because they add more flair to your outfit.