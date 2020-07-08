5 boots that will never go out of style

Fashion doesn’t change, it only evolves. And, just like wine, it gets better with time.



Have you noticed how your mom’s clothing items from the 70s still look good till today? It’s because fashion is timeless.







As such, we take a look at the boots that have never gone out of style.



The Lita boots



These are for the head-turners like American musician, Lady Gaga, who is not afraid of catching eyes. At the Met Gala 2019, where she changed three times on the red carpet, Gaga wore black glittery Lita boots.





Lady Gaga rocking the Lita boots. Picture: Instagram/@ladygaga.



The cowboy boots



You can go anywhere in the world, the cowboy boots will always be the in thing. Texas fashionista Wisdom Kaye, who was named the best dress man on TikTok by Vogue, knows how to style cowboy boots. We love it when he pairs them with a turtleneck and bell bottoms.





Wisdom Kaye looking stylish in cowboy boots. Picture:Instagram/@wisdm.





Army boots



Winter or summer, these boots work for every season. Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe wears them best in summer with booty shorts and short dresses.





Thando Thabethe looking trendy in army boots. Picture: Instagram/@thando_thabethe.





Wellingtons



Perfect for winter, these are owned by almost every varsity student. They like wearing them with leggings and an oversized hoodie.



Knee-length



They also work for every season and look good in everything. Whether it’s work with a dress or jeans, you’ll never go wrong. Mary J. Blige is the queen of such boots. She has a massive collection of different designs.



