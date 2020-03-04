5 daring looks from Nomzamo Mbatha that we loved

Nomzamo Mbatha, one of the most loved media personalities in Mzansi first came into our TV screens in 2012 when she started acting on 'Isibaya' and also became the main character.

Her career grew from strength to strength when she got another role on a television show called 'Umlilo'. In that same year, she also starred on a movie titled 'Tell Me Sweet Something', which was followed by 'Holiday Swap', a reality travel show that she hosted. Nomzamo Mbatha is currently the talk of the town following her departure on local drama 'Isibaya' where she played the role of Thandeka Zungu, daughter of taxi owner, Mpiyake Zungu.





Nomzamo Mbatha with her onscreen father, Siyabonga Twala who playes Mpiyakhe Zungu on Isibaya.





As a result, brands started noticing her and she was named the face of Neutrogena, making her the first South African to land that role. Now she is brand ambassador for big names, including Puma, Audi and L'Oreal Paris.





To celebrate this living icon we take a look at her top five hottest looks.





Joburg International Film Festival





At the opening night of Joburg International Film Festival 2019 where she was the host. Mbatha donned a Maxhosa slit dress.

Veuve Cliquot Polo California





At last year's Veuve Cliquot Polo in California, Mbatha went for green and white.





Wash gala





Mbatha attended the Wash gala in New York early last year. The Nubian princess looked goddess in a Queen E. Collection gown.





DSTVMVCA 2018





She was looking so fly in a Gert-Johan Coetzee number at the DSTV Mzansi Viewer’s Choice Awards in 2018.









Her graduation day





On her graduation day back in April 2018, Mbatha wore a dress that had the faces of all the people she lost in her life, including her late baby sister, Carla, late older sister, Matu, her late father, Nicholas Nxumalo and the mother of the nation, Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, whom she was named after.







