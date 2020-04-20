5 essential clothing items for your working from home wardrobe

Just a couple of weeks ago, our daily habits involved getting dressed, putting on makeup, brushing our hair, and some other activities that would help us feel motivated to take on the day before we went off to work.

Our habits today look a lot more different with the spread of the coronavirus. Yet, one thing that the majority of people still do is get ready in the morning for work. Just because you're working from home, doesn't mean you need to be less stylish and less comfortable.

Waking up each day at a regular time, showering and getting ready will help reduce the feeling of isolation.

Here are five suggestions for clothes which are ideal for WFH.

Cute dress

A trendy dress is just the ticket and fits just as well if you were to receive any video calls during the day from colleagues.

Neutral colours

Neutral colours are calming and relaxing, especially shades of brown they produce a very calming effect.

Snugly jersey

The cooler autumn weather is the perfect excuse for a snugly jersey. A jersey is a perfect piece, no matter what the outfit is.

Classic shirt

A button-down shirt still looks fashionable and the oversized shirts are back in fashion right now. Wear it with jeans or your workout tights to keep you comfortable.

Chic comfort

This look is ideal for working moms with children who still have to bring in the office hours in a day. It's convenient and the top right now is trendy.