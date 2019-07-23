A model wears a creation for the Kenzo mens Spring-Summer 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris, Sunday, June 23 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

I am obsessed with sneakers and I wear them almost every day to the office for practicality as well as for their gorgeous style. Sneakers are versatile and can work with just about anything in your closet, your jeans to formal pants, they look extra chic with solid colour pants suits, and they are the perfect workout shoe.

From chunky daddy sneakers to slick high-tops, sneakers now come in eye-popping colours and technology forward designs that are a shoe in for all seasons.

Turn heads this winter by rocking these most noteworthy sneakers. Whether you choose stacked or thin soles or dark colours, the days of wearing heels or formal shoes to look professional are gone...athletic chic is in.





PUMA LQD CELL Optic offers stable cushioning technology inside a spectrum of shapes and materials, and with no boundaries on gender, style, or personality. Launches in September. (R2299)









5 reasons to love your sneakers this winter



1. Opt for high tops: Winter's a great time to add to your collection of shoes. Choose styles that will add to your winter wardrobe: Look for high tops that will keep your feet warm on the coldest day. Avoid canvas and suede, and rather opt for winter warmers with leather and lining.





SoulCal Mens Asti Hi Trainers R1,226 at Loot.co.za https://www.loot.co.za/product/soulcal-mens-asti-hi-trainers-black-and-black/fwlj-5973-ga50





2. Up your shade game: Change up your sneakers game by bringing your darker kicks into rotation. We all know white sneakers will get smudged in any weather, but that pair of black sneakers will have your back this winter.





Vans Stacked Footwear Collection utilises the original multi-panel construction with cotton-canvas uppers available in two colorways (R1 199) .





3. Protection is key: Winter rains? No problem. All your sneakers need is a good layer of protector to ensure they don't get beat in even the worst weather. And if you forgot to protect them before you stepped in that dirty puddle, there's Sneaker LAB’s range to help you get them clean. However, you'll want to leave your suede kicks at home if you're living in a wetter climate – water will destroy this fabric.





Stacked: Converse stacked heal R1199.95 available from the 1st of August .





4. Out with the odours: Damp can make any sneaker start to smell. Head off the heavy fumes by storing your sneaker with newspaper inside and use an odour protector to keep them fresh. Harsh chemicals like bleach and soap break down the fabric's tensile strength, so opt for a chemical-free cleaning solution.





Linzi Ladies CHYNA Platform Trainer With Black Suede Back Detail - AllBlack (R1,251 at Loot.co.za https://www.loot.co.za/product/linzi-ladies-chyna-platform-trainer-with-black-suede-ba/ghrn-6270-g030







5. Don't sweat the little stuff: Sneakers are meant to be worn, so don't stress over a small scratch or crease here and there. A bit of wear will give them character.

|Tipsby TheSneaker LAB, founder Jo Farah



















