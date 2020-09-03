5 reasons why Buhle Mkhize is our favourite Instagrammer

This yoga instructor is one of our most-loved Instagram personalities and serves nothing but the hottest looks on her page. Fashion and lifestyle content creator Buhle Mkhize always has her ducks in a row when it comes to Instagramming. With over 250k followers and following less than a 100, Mkhize is one of our favourite Instagrammers. Here’s why: Co-ordination Her feed is in order, with matching colour schemes and proper co-ordination. For example, if this week’s theme is pink, she’ll post everything pink, and if it’s black, she’ll follow the same rule.

Fashion enthusiast

Just like us, she loves fashion. Mkhize is very much into luxurious brands and knows how to maintain them.

Catchy captions

She won’t bore you with fake, deep captions. She aims to serve the hot sauce, and she always makes sure her captions align with the pictures.

Proper places

Like a real content creator, she always visits the most lavish places and makes sure that we know. Wherever she posts, she makes it clear where she’s at, and if not, she’ll tag the location.

Consistency

Creating content is a lot of work. You have to be consistent, and Mkhize never misses the mark. She takes her time in creating quality content, and we’re loving it.