5 reasons why you should buy yourself a ring

In some cultures, it is still a taboo when a woman buys herself a ring as it is preferable to receive it as a gift.

However, Heidi Wahl of First Diamonds, doesn't agree. She says that modern women can and should spoil themselves with an item of jewellery – recommending a self-love ring as the perfect purchase to start.

With that said, here are five reasons to buy yourself a gorgeous, glittering self-love ring: