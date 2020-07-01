LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
You don’t have to be engaged or married to wear a ring. Picture: Supplied
5 reasons why you should buy yourself a ring

In some cultures, it is still a taboo when a woman buys herself a ring as it is preferable to receive it as a gift.

However, Heidi Wahl of First Diamonds, doesn't agree. She says that modern women can and should spoil themselves with an item of jewellery – recommending a self-love ring as the perfect purchase to start.

With that said, here are five reasons to buy yourself a gorgeous, glittering self-love ring:

A reward to self

No matter how small the achievement may be, it’s good to reward yourself. Be it a promotion at work or breaking barriers, a ring is a nice token for self-reward. 

Commit to yourself and your happiness

In marriages, a ring is a token that symbolises commitment. You too can use if for your commitment. Every time you look at it, it will remind you of self-love and how to nurture it. 

A great investment

Just like good music, jewellery is timeless. You get to enjoy and appreciate it more as it ages. And if you are ready to let go, you can always auction it at an amazing prize, just like they do with pieces of vinyl. 

Make a statement

Most people use their hands when they communicate, a shining stone on your finger will never go unnoticed. Make sure you use that ring to leave a remarkable mark. 

You don’t have to be engaged or married to wear a ring

If wearing a ring makes you feel good about yourself, do it. 

