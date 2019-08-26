Models present creations during the ICEBERG catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London.

Summer has been teasing us lately by showing us glimpses of what’s to come. We’ve been covering our bodies in layers of thick jerseys and coats to hide from the rain and cold.

Black, grey and neutrals pretty much make up the colour pallet for our winter wardrobes.

As we slowly head into spring and summer, we can't wait to shed the extra layers of clothes and inject colour back into our wardrobes.

If you’re looking to get an early start on brightening your summer wardrobe here are spring/summer colour trends you have to know about.

Bright blue

Drawing inspiration from the ocean tones of turquoise and aqua blue will take any look from day into night. Long lazy days on the beach or tranquil poolside dinners. It’s the colour to cool down the summer heat.

Kenzo Spring-Summer 2020 fashion collection. Picture: AP/Michel Euler

Tumeric yellow

This warm spicy colour is the yellow of 2020. Bordering on being a neutral tone, it can be paired with just about any colour on the spectrum. It’s a colour you can easily wear from the beach to the boardroom. Rock the colour from head to toe for a bold edgy look.

Givenchy Spring/Summer 2019. Picture: AP/Christophe Ena

Fiery orange

On the opposite side of the spectrum, we find flaming orange. The colour that unlike the calm blues hues, brings energy and fire to your wardrobe. This bright orange-red colour is the epitome of passion.

A model presents a creation from the PatBo collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. Picture: Reuters

Pink Peacock

No summer colour pallet will be complete without a pink or purple shade. Pink Peacock is a mixture of magenta pink and a cool purple. Wear the colour in a soft flowing summer’s dress or bling it up in sequins for a night out.

Fabiana Milazzo collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. Picture: AP/Andre Penner



