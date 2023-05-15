5 things to look out for when buying activewear

Like skincare products, activewear is not a “one size fits all”. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned gym bunny or just starting out on your fitness journey, there are many things to consider before deciding what activewear to buy. Don’t compromise on activewear in a bid to save money. The breathability, flexibility, durability, quality and sustainability of the product are all-important.

Breathability Working out makes you sweat a lot. And there’s nothing worse than your clothes feeling sticky on your skin because they have trapped all your perspiration. You need something with a more breathable fabric that is able to absorb and release that moisture outwards and away from your body. Flexibility

Any activewear must be stretchy and soft enough to allow you to move freely. Also, the clothing must retain its shape as you move. You don’t want to wear something that will get loose along the way. Durability This is very important because activewear tends to be washed a lot, because of sweating and suchlike. So whatever you decide to purchase must not lose its elasticity after many washes. It must stay intact.

Quality In a similar vein to durability, the quality of an item will determine how long it will last and how well it will serve you in your workouts. Will it retain its integrity after loads of wear and washing? Is your activewear going to withstand excessive sweat and movement? This is not something you should compromise on. You should buy activewear made of high-quality materials that has adequate thickness and isn’t see-through.

Sustainability Yes, we want you to find the perfect activewear, but not at a cost to the planet. Many brands source their materials sustainably, leaning away from traditional synthetic materials that are water-, energy- and carbon-intensive. And finally, don’t forget the question of style. Even when working out, you always want to look your best.