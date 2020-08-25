5 ways to become TikTok famous

TikTok is becoming what Instagram used to be when it first launched and every cool kid is using it. Besides making it easier to communicate with people who are far away from you, social media platforms have made it easier for people to share their talent. For example, we have Twitter which is fast-paced, Instagram for pictures, WhatsApp for chatting, Facebook to connect with old friends and many others that keep the world socially integrated. Recently, there has been an increase in the use of TikTok where popular content creators – fashionistas, the @SiebritzTwins, and meme-creator, @ZaayanFour – were part of TikTok’s latest in-app initiative, #TikTok101, which provides tips on how to be a bona fide TikToker. View this post on Instagram Africa meets Asia 😎😷#chinesestreetfashion #streetstyle #siebritztwins @tiktok_southafrica A post shared by Amron & Geovanna Siebritz 👯‍♀️ (@siebritztwins) on Jul 28, 2020 at 4:54am PDT To help you make your videos stand out, the squad shared their tips to help you become TikTok famous.

Post consistently

There is no golden number when it comes to how many times a creator should post, but the common consensus is that it needs to be often. This is because the more you post, the better your chances of your videos being discovered.

Select the right hashtags

Hashtags are a great way to link your content to ongoing trends. Users are encouraged to use as many as they can but also be mindful that your hashtags should be related to your video’s theme.

Jump onto trends and challenges

There is always a range of interactive challenges and trending topics that anyone can participate in. By participating in these challenges, creators have the opportunity to find common ground with people from all over the world while expressing their differences.

Engage and collaborate

If you think someone’s video is cool or funny, tell them! Also, make use of the awesome in-app tools that allow you to collaborate and creatively interact – such as the duet feature.

Invest in yourself and your content

Find your niche and let your creativity run wild.