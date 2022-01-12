5 ways to enhance your style this year

The new year comes with many changes, especially how people do things. Some draw up new year’s resolutions, while others are keen on changing their style because they want to look even more presentable. Here’s how you can improve your style without changing your entire wardrobe.

Use everyday essentials Simple and versatile, you can be sure that chains, hoops, and charms from only R49 will effortlessly elevate any look. These timeless staples can be styled and stacked in any way your heart desires, so let your creativity loose with these must-have pieces. Add signature flair

If you want to add more flair to your signature style try out Cosmic Gems and Zodiac Collections for beautifully personal necklaces, rings, studs and pendants. Sensational Stacks Layer your jewellery, mix metals, experiment with lengths and textures, and have fun expressing yourself with a uniquely curated stack. Get ready to experiment with what ‘your style, your way’ really means this year, because every day is an opportunity to try out a luxe new look.

Recreate your clothes Just because you bought something as a shirt doesn’t mean that’s the only way to wear it. You can also wear it as a skirt. Always find a way to be creative using the same clothing items. Recycle