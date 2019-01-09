S.G.O.D recently collaborated with Coke to create Coke Threads. Picture: Instagram.

The South African fashion industry is growing rapidly, with new trends being introduced all the time.



We have youngsters who exceptionally showcase their talent and have the potential to be one of the best designers in the world. They are passionate about fashion and their work shows.





These are the five young designers you should look out for in 2019.





Enhle Babes Couture (@ enhlebabescouture)





Enhle Babes Couture is a children’s fashion brand specialising in glamorous African print.





It is owned by 10-year-old Enhle Gebashe who is fashion obsessed. The young designer from Eskhawini, Kwa-Zulu Natal draws inspiration from Nigerian fashion and hopes to have her own walk-in store one day.





Enhle Gebashe queening in Enhle Babes Couture.









S.G.O.D (Styla Gang Original Designs) is a Soweto streetwear brand founded in 2012 by Mpho Makua and Itumeleng Risenga.





It is a graphic sportswear label that bridges the gap between high-end fashion and streetwear. Over the years, the brand has developed a distinctive approach to marketing and promotion which resulted in an impactful mark in the youth culture space. S.G.O.D won the South African Hip Hop Awards Best Local Brand in 2017 and 2018.





Mpho Makua of S.G.O.D posing with Rich Mnisi. Picture: Supplied.





Zahnri Gertse (@ virtue_sa)

Zahnri Gertse is a fashion designer from Mossel Bay, Western Cape. In 2018, she founded her clothing label, Virtue SA- a street wear-orientated brand which produces quality and gender-neutral garments with an aesthetic based on comfort.

She won the Edcon Design Innovation Challenge and showcased at South African Fashion Week AW19.



Zahnri Gertse, founder of Virtue SA. Picture: Eunice Driver.





Zamabhele Ntshangase (@belle_couture_clothing)





Better known as Belle by her compatriots in the fashion world, Zamabhele Ntshangase, founder of Belle Couture which caters for both women and men is a Durban based designer.





Her design style combines glamour with ethnic influences that define the lifestyle of her target market.





Belle won the Durban Fashion Fair 2018 Rising Star Award.







Zamabhele Ntshangase.





Tomi R Creations (@ tomircreations)





Tomi Rikhotso is a Vaal based fashion designer with a passion for artistic and striking creations.





Rikhotso is the founder of Tomi R Creations, a brand he founded in 2013 with a vision of producing fine African Couture designs.





He describes fashion as a platform to express his creativity through fabrics by making people look great. He is currently the official designer for Shekhinah and hopes to dress more celebrities who love authentic wear.





Tomi Rikhotso. Picture: Instagram.





-IOL