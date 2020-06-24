9 local fashion and beauty brands to stock up on

Why look to big, mass-producing stores based overseas to fill your wardrobes and beauty cabinets when South Africa is home to a range of brands boasting quality products?

Whilst attempting to shut down Covid-19, we’ve risked shutting down small local businesses, especially during the early stages of the lockdown.

However, people and companies were and still are in need of various items to keep their homes, businesses and lives running smoothly.





As a result, more and more people have been looking to online shopping to stock up on everything from essential goods like food and clothing to luxuries like cosmetics and alcohol.





The international world of fashion and beauty is booming, but with all the creative, innovative and specially tailored products made in South Africa, it’s time that we started supporting local brands.





And, if doing your part to give our economy and local communities a boost isn’t incentive enough, the products will certainly twist your arm as they truly speak for themselves.





From the homegrown ingredients in rich and creamy body butter to the soft fabric caringly stitched together to make gorgeous frocks, these local labels offer a selection of goods to meet all your fashion and beauty needs.





Blu Betty is a proudly South African brand with all their shoes manufactured in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.





They strive for authenticity, quality and individuality in design and execution. Producing original, relevant and contemporary designs with a touch of quirkiness, their leather sandals, boots and accessories stand out from the rest.





Inspired by the spirit of nature and the power of the moon, this Cape Town based brand was dreamt up by Daniela Canny.





Their unique, fashion-forward fabrics are sourced, crafted and designed locally to bring stunning items to the South African market.





Classic shapes and luxurious fabrics define their aesthetic that perfectly suits sun soaked days and starry nights.Our fabrics are sourced locally, and our manufacturing is proudly South African.









With a desire to create sustainable fashion pieces with a purpose, Freya Hats was established. Each hat is made in small batches or are once-off from discarded fabric.





This means that your Freya Hat is uniquely yours. Freya Hats embraces slow fashion with each hat hand packaged in their custom-made drawstring bags which are reusable and plastic-free.





By supporting their brand you’re also helping support women and children in need as a percentage of all sales is donated to various charities.





Starting from humble beginnings in the kitchen of Sipho and Zikhona Tefu, O’LIVE was born in 2011 in an attempt for the family to move towards a natural lifestyle and above all help relieve their daughter’s eczema.





Their business has since flourished, they’ve started taking commissions for private label soaps for other clients and currently produce private label bars of handmade soaps for skincare brands and olive estates.





They are passionate about reducing the amount of chemicals and synthetics people unwittingly use on their skin, and their mission is to create organic and natural, handmade skincare goodness.





Handcrafted skin care that’s made in small batches using indigenous oils, butters and organic hydrosols.





Catering for sensitive skin, their products are unisex and offer the feel of having an at-home spa treatment. Plus, they never test on animals, only on humans and according to their website, they absolutely love it.





Shea Me believes that one must use what the earth has given us to enhance your natural body and nurture your soul.





Their shea butter products were developed after the owner of the brand discovered the healing qualities of shea butter that soothed their dry skin and hair from root to top.





Their products are safe for babies and children, organic and unrefined, made using only the blessings of the earth.





Proudly made in Lesotho by Mosa Nkhabutlane, a University of Pretoria graduate, her jewellery melds an organic colour palette of orange terracotta clay, charcoal black and earthy browns with geometric shapes.





The earrings make a bold statement and are perfect for taking every day outfits to the next level.





Better Half began its journey in 2012 as a vintage clothing line. Founded by Sarah Byram, Better Half celebrates nostalgia and kindness at its core.





In 2017 they opened their first store in Observatory, Cape Town. And, just last year they expanded to include a curated selection of small batch homeware and local design.





Sarah prides herself in travelling across the country and the world to seek out quality pieces to bring back home to her store.









Chantal Jaimee Benson grew up on the Bluff in Durban where she spent most of her childhood covered in sand, exploring rock pools and diving under crashing waves.

This love for nature and the ocean is echoed in her designs.

From seashells to sea life and the textures of coral reefs and rock formations, if you want bring a piece of the ocean with your wherever you go, her jewellery will do just that for you.



